Luis Robert Jr. finds his own type of glory in Home Run Derby loss

When Luis Robert Jr. was introduced at the Home Run Derby Monday night, there were some noteworthy aspects to his demeanor.

The star athlete has always been an interesting version of the White Sox’ “Change the Game” marketing movement. While the chain necklaces, TikTok dances and overall aesthetic match the South Side vibes of teammates like Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Yasmani Grandal, he moves at a calmer pace with a quieter confidence. His talent is flashy and in your face, but his personality never has been.

This juxtaposition hasn't always come off well, especially when he's spent a bulk of his early career struggling to find a groove at the plate coming back from injury after injury. When a player has as much talent as Robert Jr., it comes across as lazy and disinterested. Most of the time, it's an unfair criticism — a misjudgment of the type of person and player he actually is.

All eyes on him at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Robert Jr. walked onstage with the calm strut of swag White Sox fans have become familiar with over the last four years — the same one that’s often been criticized. Only this time, the first-time All-Star looked almost bashful, trying and failing to hide an ear-to-ear smile as he stared down his first-round opponent, Adley Rutschman.

He looked at home onstage with the likes of Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso, like he knew he belonged. Like the hypothetical, “If Luis Robert can stay healthy...” discourse had finally reached a clear-cut conclusion.

The top seed in the field, Robert Jr. wowed in round one as he effortlessly mashed 27 dingers to match Rutschman’s total in regulation, and then one more in bonus time to advance to the semifinals. His cool and casual approach seemed to impress viewers on Twitter watching at home.

Rays’ Randy Arozarena went on to best him in the semifinals with 35 home runs to Robert Jr.’s 22.

While there was no glory in victory for White Sox fans Monday night, there was glimmer of hope in watching the most promising prospect of the rebuild flourish on the same stage as some of baseball’s biggest stars. Perhaps the glory is knowing the truth about what Robert Jr. can be when his health is no longer a hypothetical.

For Robert Jr., the glory is finally being understood as the calm, cool and quiet star he's always been. The only star he knows how to be.

