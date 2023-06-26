Luis Robert Jr. named American League Player of the Week

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is having arguably his best offensive season, and he was recognized for his recent play as he won American League Player of the Week.

Robert was instrumental in the White Sox taking two-of-three from the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, hitting three home runs and four RBI’s in the team’s wins on Saturday and Sunday.

In all, Robert had a .444 batting average, along with a 1.635 OPS and four home runs during the week.

This season, Robert has exceeded 20 home runs for the first time in his career, with 21 home runs and 42 RBI’s so far. He is currently slashing .269/.326/.559 for the South Siders.

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds won National League honors. The highly-touted prospect hit for the cycle on Friday, hitting two home runs and five RBI’s.

