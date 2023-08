Luis Robert Jr. left Wednesday's game with a sprained right pinky, the team announced.

His X-rays were negative and the team designated him day-to-day.

Trayce Thompson replaced Robert Jr. in center field.

Robert Jr. stole two bases in a row before jamming his hand into third base -- seemingly the reason he left the game.

He is four stolen bases away from becoming the second player in White Sox history to record 30 home runs, 30 doubles and 20 stolen bases in a single season.

