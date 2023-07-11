Trending
Luis Robert out of MLB All-Star Game due to possible injury

By James Neveau

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will not participate in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night after he underwent an MRI in Seattle for a possible injury.

According to the White Sox, Robert began to feel tightness in his right calf during the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park.

Robert underwent an MRI in Seattle, and is listed as “day-to-day,” according to the White Sox.

As a result, he will not participate in Tuesday’s game, and will be reevaluated before the season resumes on Friday in Atlanta, the team said.

Robert has already set a career high in home runs with 26 in the first-half of the season, slashing .271/.330/.569 in 339 total at-bats.

He leads the White Sox in virtually every offensive category, including Wins Above Replacement with 4.1.

The MLB All-Star Game will get underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and will air on Fox.

