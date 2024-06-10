White Sox catcher Max Stassi undergoes season-ending surgery

Chicago White Sox catcher Max Stassi’s efforts to get back into the big leagues will have to wait until next season after he underwent season-ending surgery last week.

According to an update from the team, Stassi underwent a left hip surfacing procedure at a hospital in New York, and will miss the rest of the 2024 campaign.

Stassi, who missed all of last season with a hip ailment, was acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Braves during the offseason. He tried to earn a spot on the roster, but was placed on the injured list with left hip inflammation in late March.

He made a brief return to the organization on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, going 1-for-11 with two walks and three runs scored in five games, but suffered a setback and was ultimately placed on the 60-day injured list.

In his most recent big league season, Stassi hit nine home runs and drove in 30 RBI’s for the Los Angeles Angels in 2022.

