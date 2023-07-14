Michael Kopech activated from IL, will start for White Sox in Atlanta on Friday

The White Sox announced on Friday that starting pitcher Michael Kopech has been activated from the injured list, adding that the hard-throwing right-hander is scheduled to start Friday night's game in Atlanta against the Braves, who currently hold the league's best record.

Kopech last pitched on June 27 on the road against the Angels, where the 27-year-old surrendered two runs and seven walks across four innings before being placed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation two days later.

Once one of the club's top prospects, Kopech has seen mixed results as a starter this year. His 49 walks are the most among MLB pitchers, and he's also demonstrated vulnerability to the long ball, allowing 17 round-trippers across 86 innings this season.

It hasn't been all doom-and-gloom for Kopech however, as the righty has still managed a 4.08 ERA with a stellar rate of 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kopech will be tested against perhaps the league's most potent lineup on Friday, as the White Sox hope he can be a consistent contributor in the rotation throughout the second half.

The White Sox take on the Atlanta Braves at 6:20 p.m. local time on NBC Sports Chicago.

