White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech is soliciting the services of MLB super-agent Scott Boras of Boras Corporation to represent him.

Michael Kopech has hired @borascorp to represent him — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 9, 2024

The decision comes just a few weeks away from the MLB trade deadline, where Kopech could be dealt along with a flurry of other White Sox players. The Athletic reported in late June that Kopech has garnered interest from teams that are making postseason preparations.

Multiple White Sox players are expected to be involved in trade conversations come late July, including Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr., Erick Fedde and even Tommy Pham, The Athletic reported.

Kopech is making $3 million on his one-year contract with the White Sox this season. He will become arbitration-eligible this offseason before becoming a free agent for the first time in 2026, according to Spotrac.

This season, Kopech shifted to a bullpen role, closing out 23 games for the South Side. The role has allowed him to tick up the velocity on his fastball, as he struggled to maintain speed as a starter over the past two seasons. He's also remained healthy, another item he struggled with as a starter.

However, Kopech hasn't thrived as well as the White Sox had hoped he would. He holds a 5.31 ERA and 1.462 WHIP this season. He's pitched in 39 games (39 innings), striking out 52 batters while walking 23. He's notched eight saves from his work in the final innings, too.

Boras is MLB's top agent, representing a flurry of the league's best talent, including Robert Jr. He also represents top-tier talent such as Bryce Harper, Juan Soto and Jose Altuve. He's well-known for using strict, hard-ball negotiation tactics, grabbing every penny possible for his clients.

The MLB trade deadline is set for July 30.

