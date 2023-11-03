Two big-name White Sox pitchers will not return to the South Side next year.

The White Sox announced they will decline Liam Hendriks' $15 million club option. The team also announced Mike Clevinger declined his mutual option with the club worth $12 million.

The White Sox will buy him out for $4 million.

The White Sox signed Clevinger, 32, to a one-year deal with a mutual option for the 2024 season in December 2022. Later, news dropped Clevinger had been accused of domestic violence and child abuse, an investigation MLB had been executing since the previous summer.

MLB decided against disciplining Clevinger. They didn't find enough evidence to punish the right-hander, leaving him free to play for the White Sox.

Clevinger was a helpful hand on the mound this season for the Sox. He pitched 131.1 innings in 24 starts, landing on the injured list just twice throughout the season. He finished with a 3.77 ERA and 1.226 WHIP. Clevinger struck out 110 batters while walking just 40.

He would've been a helpful veteran arm to help bridge the gap between the present White Sox roster and its future starters. Alas, Clevinger wasn't motivated enough to turn the key on his end. He didn't mention as much at the end of the season but left things open-ended heading into the offseason.

"We'll see," Clevinger said to NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien when asked if he wished to return. "See what [Chris] Getz and the boys want to do. They know I'm all ears and I'm open to talk. I've had some good conversations with Pedro [Grifol] and Getz and [Ethan] Katz. So, we'll see."

Earlier in the season, the White Sox placed Clevinger on waivers, sending him free to sign with any team with interest in picking up his contract for the rest of the season. No one signed him and he returned to the South Side to finish the season.

Along with Clevinger, Hendriks will not return to the White Sox, either, on account of the organization declining his club option. They will pay him $15 million in increments over the next 10 years.

The White Sox also sent Trayce Thompson and Clint Frazier to Triple-A Charlotte.

