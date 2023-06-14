Mike Clevinger leaves White Sox game with right bicep soreness

Mike Clevinger left Wednesday's White Sox-Dodgers game with right bicep soreness, according to the team. He will be evaluated tomorrow.

Mike Clevinger left the game with right biceps soreness. He will be further evaluated tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 15, 2023

Mike Clevinger left tonight’s game with an injury to what looks to be his right arm pic.twitter.com/oqO4w6I0g6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2023

The White Sox starter threw a pitch to J.D. Martinez, walked around the mound shaking his hand and arm. Skipper Pedro Grifol immediately signaled for Gregory Santos to enter the game.

Clevinger got through 4.2 innings with 77 pitches under his belt. He didn't allow a single run, striking out five and walking two batters along the way.

He recently returned from a stint on the 15-day injured list from right wrist inflammation. He's made two full starts since returning from the IL, not including Wednesday's against the Dodgers.

Check back to this story for updates on Clevinger.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.