Mike Clevinger leaves White Sox game with right bicep soreness

Mike Clevinger left Wednesday's White Sox-Dodgers game with right bicep soreness, according to the team. He will be evaluated tomorrow.
The White Sox starter threw a pitch to J.D. Martinez, walked around the mound shaking his hand and arm. Skipper Pedro Grifol immediately signaled for Gregory Santos to enter the game.
Clevinger got through 4.2 innings with 77 pitches under his belt. He didn't allow a single run, striking out five and walking two batters along the way.
He recently returned from a stint on the 15-day injured list from right wrist inflammation. He's made two full starts since returning from the IL, not including Wednesday's against the Dodgers.
