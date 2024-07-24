The trade rumors surrounding Garrett Crochet have swirled endlessly as the July 30 MLB trade deadline remains under one week away.

But is that about to end? MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday that some industry figures expect the White Sox to hold onto Crochet past the MLB trade deadline.

"Some in the industry expect the Chicago White Sox to hold left-hander Garrett Crochet, believing that an even greater number of buyers will emerge in the offseason and that his value is greater in his additional two years of club control than in 2024," Rosenthal wrote.

Rosenthal noted the teams most interested in Crochet at this moment are contenders. Teams like the Dodgers, Padres, Phillies and others have been attached to Crochet's name.

But, according to Rosenthal, the list of suitors could expand during the offseason to include teams out of contention, but those who are planning to compete as soon as the 2025 season. Rosenthal mentioned the Cubs, Blue Jays and Nationals as teams that fall under that category.

There are teams interested in acquiring Crochet now. However, teams are likely hesitant partly because of his health.

The 25-year-old finished rehabbing from his April 2022 Tommy John surgery leading up to the 2024 season. And at 111.1 innings pitched already this season, he's already exceeded double the number of the most innings he's pitched in a single season for his career (54.1).

It's reasonable that teams want to see Crochet finish the season to prove he can handle the workload that comes with being a starter. Remember, this is Crochet's first full season as a full-time hurler. But so far, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

In fact, former White Sox player Frank Thomas pointed out on the "White Sox Postgame Live Show" on NBC Sports Chicago that the 11 days of rest the White Sox gave him through the All-Star break messed up his rhythm. Thomas declared Crochet is likely in rhythm with the five-day rest system.

On Tuesday, Crochet pitched just four innings in an attempt from the team to limit his workload. He struck out seven while allowing just two runs against the Rangers, but his command was visibly funky through 74 pitches.

The White Sox informed him before the game he would be on a limited pitch count. That's part of the plan the White Sox have in place to manage Crochet's workload through the rest of the season.

"We have to really be careful with his workload and we have to manage that," manager Pedro Grifol said before Tuesday's game. "There is a plan that you guys will all know after the game. But I look at it as a glass half full."

The White Sox scheduled Crochet to pitch as the fifth-scheduled pitcher after the All-Star break. They did something similar with Erick Fedde, letting him come out of the gates as the fourth starter.

Crochet addressed whether or not he thought the rest added some rust, but he didn't think too much of it.

"The rest was extended, so maybe," Crochet said of why he felt he was "missing the strike zone" on Tuesday. "But, no, other than that I felt like my body was moving properly I just wasn't really throwing the ball where I wanted to."

This season, Crochet has given opposing teams enough to be excited about. Through 21 starts, Crochet is holding onto a 3.07 ERA and .970 WHIP. His 157 strikeouts on the season currently lead MLB. And he earned his first All-Star appearance, too.

To remain consistent, the White Sox are looking to manage his workload for the long-term benefit of his health. But, they also want to see Crochet get through a full season with the regular workload under his belt.

"I think it would benefit him greatly if he could get 30, 32 starts," Grifol said. "Whether he finishes the last start one inning, I just think it's really good for him to go through a full season and get 30 starts. That's how we feel. But we'll see how that plays. We're more than open to making any type of adjustments we have to make throughout the season to make sure he's healthy and he finishes this year ready to go into next year."

But whether or not Crochet will gear up for next season with the White Sox will be answered next week.

