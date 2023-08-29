The Major League Baseball Players Association released a statement on Tuesday indicating they plan to review safety protocols and security measures at MLB stadiums following two incidents in a four-day span.

Here is the statement the MLBPA released.

“The Players Association takes player safety very seriously,” the MLBPA said in a statement Tuesday. “Following security incidents, including those on field, our director of security is in immediate contact with MLB security and local authorities where appropriate. In addition to our security experts, our PA player services staff is in daily contact with players — providing updates and any relevant information. While the details of the recent incidents in Chicago and Denver are still under investigation, we will be reviewing the club and stadium protocols currently in place, as we do throughout every season, to mitigate the possibility of similar future incidents.”

One incident, involving the Chicago White Sox, saw two women injured from gunshots while seated in the left field stands during Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. The other incident involved two fans rushing Ronald Acuña Jr. in the outfield at Coors Field.

At Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, one woman, 42, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in fair condition Friday night. Another woman, 26, was grazed by a gunshot in the abdomen.

Chicago Police indicated Monday they have been dispelling theories pertaining to the origin of the gunshot.

"We're dispelling a lot of things," said Chicago's Interim Police Supt. Fred Waller. "It coming from outside is something that we've almost completely dispelled, but we're still looking at every avenue. It's still under investigation. Something from inside, it could have happened that way, but we're looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we get. We're exploring."

MORE: What we know about Chicago White Sox game shooting as team releases video

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.