Monday's White Sox-Dodgers game enters rain delay in 7th inning: Here's what we know

Monday's game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field has entered a rain delay in the top of the seventh inning.
When the delay happened, the White Sox were trialing the Dodgers 2-0 and Dodgers' Will Smith was up at the plate with runners on first and second with two outs.
After 30 minutes, the White Sox and Dodgers resumed play at 9:30 p.m.
According to CHGO's Vinnie Duber, rain is expected until 9:30 p.m. Theb White Sox will reassess for a possible resumption time.
Garrett Crochet pitched 5 and 2/3 innings before being pulled, giving up five hits and no runs, while striking out six batters.
