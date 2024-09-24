Orioles option former White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez to Triple-A

The Orioles announced Tuesday they optioned former White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez to Triple-A Norfolk.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/AjsaWshbda — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 24, 2024

Jiménez, 27, had to approve the move to the minors, considering his service time in MLB. But the move would suggest he wants to remain with the Orioles organization. In 100 plate appearances with the Orioles (33 games), he is hitting .232 with one home run, seven RBIs, 23 strikeouts and four walks.

The White Sox finalized a trade to send Jiménez to the Orioles just before the MLB trade deadline in July. In return, the Orioles sent the White Sox reliever Trey McGough.

The Sox traded Jiménez to the Orioles in the final year of his contract. He's slated to earn $13 million this season from the six-year, $43 million contract he signed with the White Sox. The Orioles have two years of club options they can exercise, according to Spotrac. His 2025 option is worth $16.5 million; the second is worth $18.5 million.

Injuries have unfortunately headlined the story of Jiménez's time on the White Sox. He's averaged 95 games per season over the last five seasons, not including the shortened 2020 Covid-19 season. Jiménez has played in 53% of possible games between 2021 and 2023.

Once one of baseball's top prospects, he hasn't truly lived up to his potential as a power hitter. He hit 31 home runs during his rookie season, which still stands as his single-season record for his career. His career slugging sits at .462 with a career OPS of .780.

Jiménez is hitting .238 from the plate this season with six home runs and 25 RBIs. He's struck out 70 times while being walked in 22 instances. However, he has played 98 games, tied for third-most in a season for his career.

His trade closed the book on the White Sox's trade to send Jose Quintana to the Cubs. In return, the White Sox received Matt Rose, Bryant Flete, Dylan Cease and Jiménez, who are all no longer part of the South Side.

"He helped the White Sox, you know, he really did," Chris Getz said shortly after trading Jiménez. "There's a lot to be proud of, not only for the organization but also for Eloy. I know the injuries have affected him and haven't allowed him to go out there and be the player that perhaps many people thought he could become. But he's still young. He's going to get a chance for the Baltimore Orioles, and he's going to get a chance to play at a high level. But he accomplished a lot in a White Sox uniform."

