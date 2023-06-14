Pedro Grifol ejected from White Sox game

White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol was ejected during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after arguing with the home plate umpire.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Grifol wanted to review a call on the field pertaining to a fielder's choice hit the Dodgers created. Tim Anderson attempted to force out a runner at second base with a flip to Elvis Andrus, but the runner was called safe.

Grifol wanted to challenge the call on the field, but the umpires informed the skipper he was too late to challenge.

Charlie Montoyo ushered Grifol and took over as manager.

