Pedro Grifol talks expectations for Colson Montgomery's pending MLB debut

The White Sox have a busy 10 days ahead of them, as they gear up for the MLB trade deadline.

Multiple reports have indicated they're expected to become major sellers at the deadline. No player is off-limits, it seems. The likes of Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. could be donning different uniforms past July 30. Which means, the White Sox might need bodies to call up to the major leagues to replace traded players.

When can fans expect the organization's top prospect, Colson Montgomery, to make his MLB debut?

"I think it's still TBD," manager Pedro Grifol said before Saturday's game. "I think everyone wants him to be up here at some point. We just gotta make sure we pick the right time for that. And not just for our ball club, but for him. You gotta wait until this whole trade deadline takes place. We'll continue to discuss it at some point.

"I expect him to be up here at some point unless the front office doesn't see that it's the right time."

Montgomery, 22, was the White Sox's first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft (22nd overall). The once-Indiana commit is the organization's highly-anticipated prospect. Fans on the South Side have waited three years and counting for his arrival to the majors.

Currently, he's the organization's top prospect at shortstop and MLB's No. 16 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. He's long expected to take over the reins at shortstop, especially after the White Sox declined to pick up Tim Anderson's option ahead of this season.

Admittedly, Montgomery isn't having the best season in Triple-A with the Charlotte Knights. In 78 games this season, he's hitting .212 from the plate with a .701 OPS. He's hit 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. To be fair, the 2024 season marks Montgomery's first playing in Triple-A full-time.

Rest assured, the White Sox should have an update on Montgomery's pending MLB debut after the trade deadline.

