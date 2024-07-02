Pedro Grifol was ejected from Tuesday's White Sox-Guardians game. Here's why

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was ejected in the seventh inning of Tuesday's White Sox-Guardians game.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was ejected for arguing a strike call vs. the Guardians on Tuesday

Tommy Pham struck out on a questionable strike call that appeared to, however, touch the bottom corner of the plate. Pham was upset, visibly shouting at the home plate umpire.

Grifol didn't run out to talk to the home plate umpire until he was ejected. He must've said something from the dugout that upset him.

The ejection marked the third of the season for Grifol and the eighth of his career.

