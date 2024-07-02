The Marlins have designated Tim Anderson for assignment, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday. Anderson will be removed from the 40-man roster immediately.

Miami is Anderson's first stop since the White Sox declined to pick up his club option last summer. Before Tuesday's White Sox-Guardians game, Pedro Grifol --- who managed Anderson last season --- offered his belief in Anderson's ability to play in the major leagues.

"This is a really tough game. It's unfortunate that that happened to Tim," Grifol said. "However, I am going to tell you this; I believe in Tim. I've had many conversations with him. I know what's in his heart. I know the type of talent he's got. He's fallen into some adverse times but I believe in the player, I believe in the kid, I believe in the heart, I believe in the talent.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I hope that he gets an opportunity to go back out there and continue to play the game I know he really loves. It was a little shocking to me. He was one of the best players in baseball, or top percent players in baseball just a couple of years ago. I just don't think you lose it like that. I wish him the very best. I believe in him. I believe in what he's capable of doing and what he's capable of still doing. I hope he gets an opportunity to go play somewhere and help somebody."

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol reacts to the Miami Marlins designating Tim Anderson for assignment

Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Marlins last offseason worth $5 million. Unfortunately, through 65 games, Anderson isn't having a strong season.

Anderson has struggled over the first half of the season, both with his bat and his glove. Anderson is slashing .214/.237/.226 with 68 strikeouts and just seven walks. He’s stolen four bases, but has been caught stealing four times, too. Anderson has no homers and nine RBI.

In the field, Anderson has committed nine errors with a .963 fielding percentage. The nine errors are fifth-most among NL shortstops.

Anderson's career decline took a steep turn downhill, seeing as Anderon finished his 2022 season with a .301 batting average while picking up the second All-Star nod of his career. It's odd knowing Anderson was an elite player two years ago but is now struggling to remain on an MLB roster.

The White Sox drafted Anderson in the first round of the 2013 draft and he made his major-league debut in June 2016. It didn’t take him long to develop into the best hitter in baseball. In 2019, Anderson won the MLB batting title with a .335 average. That kicked off four consecutive seasons of hitting above .300, a Silver Slugger award in 2020 and two All-Star nods in 2021 and 2022.

Anderson struggled in 2023, along with the rest of the White Sox, and as the team began its rebuild the White Sox declined their club option on his contract. However, Anderson made it clear that there was no bad blood between him and the organization.

"That was something that we agreed upon," Anderson told NBC Chicago back in April when the Marlins visited Chicago to play the Cubs. "We thought it was time. And both ends [were] cool about it. Nobody was mad about it. We understood it, and we understood that it was time."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.