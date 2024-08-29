Rangers take on the White Sox after Seager's 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (62-71, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-103, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 3.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); White Sox: Nick Nastrini (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -196, White Sox +163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox after Corey Seager had four hits on Wednesday in a 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Chicago has a 31-103 record overall and an 18-50 record at home. The White Sox have a 23-44 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Texas has a 28-40 record on the road and a 62-71 record overall. The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .305.

Thursday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers have a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a .241 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 59 RBI. Luis Robert is 12-for-40 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Smith has 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 51 RBI for the Rangers. Seager is 14-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .233 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

