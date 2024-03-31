Reliever Jake Cousins acquired by Yankees from White Sox for cash

Right-hander Jake Cousins was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Chicago White Sox on Sunday for cash.

The 29-year-old Cousins had a 4.82 ERA in 9 1/3 innings over nine relief appearances for Milwaukee last year, allowing five runs, 10 hits and 10 walks with seven strikeouts He was 3-2 with a 6.35 ERA in 29 relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville and Sugar Land and the Arizona Complex League Brewers.

Houston claimed him off waivers on July 31 and he was assigned outright to the minors on Sept. 1. He signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Dec. 5 and was 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA in seven spring training appearances for Chicago.

Cousins is 3-1 with a 3.08 ERA in three major league seasons with the Brewers.