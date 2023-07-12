White Sox acquire Kansas City Royals reliever for cash considerations

The White Sox traded cash considerations to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Mike Mayers, a right-handed veteran reliever, the Royals announced.

Mayers, 31, is in his eighth season in MLB. He holds a career 5.21 ERA in 204 games and over 260 innings pitched. His 265 career strikeouts to 96 total walks are eye-popping. This season, he's pitched 26.1 innings in six games this season, holding onto a 6.15 ERA.

The Ohio native was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent seasons in their farm system and made his big league debut in 2016. Mayers played four seasons with the Cardinals before shifting to the Los Angeles Angels for three seasons. He then played this half-season with the Royals before being traded to the Sox.

The 2024 season marks his final year in arbitration before he enters free agency for the first time in his career. He is under a one-year deal worth just over $700,000 this season.

