Report: White Sox to call up pitching prospect Jairo Iriarte

Though the Chicago White Sox may be in a race against futility in the final months of the season, fans will get to see some more of the young talent in the organization thanks to a reported prospect promotion as rosters expand in September.

According to James Fegan of The Athletic, the White Sox are calling up 22-year-old pitching prospect Jairo Iriarte, who was one of four players traded to the South Side from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Dylan Cease.

Iriarte, 22, has posted a 5-7 record with a 3.71 ERA at Double-A Birmingham across 23 games and 22 starts, with 57 walks and 122 strikeouts in 126 innings.

Though Iriarte was used primarily as a starter in Birmingham, the young right-hander is expected to get work out of the bullpen with the big league club.

Iriarte made his professional debut at the age of 17 with the Padres' team in the Dominican Summer League, and played in the team's system from 2021-2023.

The White Sox, currently 31-105, host the New York Mets at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday night, with first pitch at 6:10 p.m. local time on NBC Sports Chicago.

