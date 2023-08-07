Rick Hahn discusses Tim Anderson suspension, way White Sox responded to brawl

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke to media prior to Monday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, saying that the club “supports the process” of examining Saturday’s brawl in Cleveland.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended six games after getting into a fight with Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, who was suspended for three games for his role in the fracas.

Anderson plans to appeal the ruling, and Hahn said that the team is supportive of the league’s handling of the investigation so far.

“You never want to see anything like that unfold on the baseball field,” he said. “We were fortunate nobody was injured on either side and obviously understand the commissioner’s office’s role in doling out discipline. At this time, we will support the process and let it unfold before seeing what is meted out.”

Hahn and the club said that Anderson will not speak to media on the topic until after his appeal is heard.

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians spilled over twice after an altercation between Tim Anderson and José Ramírez. Check out the full five minute brawl from eight different angles

The general manager praised several players for their actions during the drawl, including first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who helped restrain Anderson and guided him back to the dugout after the fight took place.

“You did see a team on Saturday and Sunday rally around each other. You saw individual examples of leadership, such as that from Andrew Vaughn in particular on the field,” he said. “Michael Kopech playing peacemaker in that melee.”

Kopech was fined for his role in the altercation, as was Anderson. Manager Pedro Grifol was suspended for one game, as was Cleveland manager Terry Francona and relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

Hahn says that the fight could potentially bring the team together.

“The team that did face adversity as a unit and came away with two victories. That was hopefully something to build upon,” he said.

