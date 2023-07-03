Robert Jr. excited to play with Ohtani at the All-Star Game

Luis Robert Jr. is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces in Seattle at his first major league All-Star Game this month.

“I will have a chance to play along fellow Cubans that I’ve been playing with since we were in Cuba,” he told reporters on Sunday. “That’s definitely going to be special.”

The White Sox slugger is one of eight Cuban-born players selected for this year’s Midsummer Classic, which is the most in MLB history.

Speaking of familiar faces, Robert Jr. also said he’s excited to spend time with, “[Shohei] Ohtani and [Mike] Trout – two of the best baseball players in the world.”

The White Sox split four-games with the Angels last week in a record-breaking series from Ohtani, who hit four home runs and struck out 10 batters.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

