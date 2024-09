Saturday's White Sox-Tigers game in Detroit will begin in a rain delay, the Tigers announced.

There is currently no timetable for the game to start.

Today’s game will begin in a delay due to inclement weather in the area. Updates will be provided when available. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 28, 2024

