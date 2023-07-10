See Luis Robert Jr.'s incredible custom Home Run Derby bat

Luis Robert Jr. showed off the bat he'll be swinging in Monday's MLB Home Run Derby.

This bat is TOUGH. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/wcIhH7gf9K — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 10, 2023

Paying homage to the slugger's nickname, "La Pantera," the show-stopping piece of equipment features a panther head wrapped around the barrel with large, glowing yellowing eyes and mouth full of fangs. A bulky chain, similar to the one Robert Jr. wears under his jersey, drips from the panther's neck down the side of the bat. Cuba's national flag is painted in the shape of the number "88" on the lower barrel.

All of the bats being used in Monday's Home Run Derby were manufactured by Victus Sports.

