See Luis Robert Jr.'s incredible custom Home Run Derby bat

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Luis Robert Jr. showed off the bat he'll be swinging in Monday's MLB Home Run Derby.

Paying homage to the slugger's nickname, "La Pantera," the show-stopping piece of equipment features a panther head wrapped around the barrel with large, glowing yellowing eyes and mouth full of fangs. A bulky chain, similar to the one Robert Jr. wears under his jersey, drips from the panther's neck down the side of the bat. Cuba's national flag is painted in the shape of the number "88" on the lower barrel.

All of the bats being used in Monday's Home Run Derby were manufactured by Victus Sports.

Here's how to watch tune in to the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.

