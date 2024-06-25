Shohei Ohtani hits NL-leading 24th homer as the Dodgers top the lowly White Sox 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer and a tiebreaking RBI single, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Led by Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers won for the seventh time in nine games. The NL West leaders are 50-31 at the midpoint of their schedule.

Ohtani drove a hanging curveball from Chris Flexen into the visitor’s bullpen in right-center for his NL-best 24th homer. White Sox right fielder Tommy Pham tried to make a leaping grab on the play, but was unable to bring it in.

Ohtani also walked and scored on Freeman’s two-run homer in the third inning. He batted again in the fourth and gave Los Angeles a 4-3 lead with a two-out RBI single.

Ohtani has driven in at least one run in his last nine games, matching a franchise record. The two-time AL MVP is batting .306 (26 for 85) with 10 homers and 22 RBIs in 22 games this month.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer for Chicago, which lost for the sixth time in seven games. Pham walked three times from the leadoff spot, and Gavin Sheets had two hits.

Flexen (2-7) permitted four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander is winless in his last nine starts.

At 21-60, the White Sox are off to the worst 81-game start in franchise history. The previous record was 27-54 in 1934 and 1948.

Benintendi hit his sixth homer and Eloy Jiménez added an RBI double as Chicago scored three times in the first against Bobby Miller. But it managed just five hits for the rest of the game.

Miller, a suburban Chicago native, lasted just two innings in his second start since returning from shoulder inflammation. Michael Petersen (2-0) got six outs for the win, and Evan Phillips handled the ninth for his 13th save in 13 chances.

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández rejoined the team after he missed Monday's 3-0 victory in the series opener to fly home to the Dominican Republic for a personal reason. But manager Dave Roberts gave Hernández another day off.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said the team is monitoring Benintendi in his comeback from left Achilles tendinitis. “We’ll manage that with maybe some matchups that are good for us as a team and at the same time gives him an opportunity to rest that Achilles and kind of regroup,” Grifol said. … RHP Mike Clevinger (elbow inflammation) pitched 4 2/3 innings in his second rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, but the team hasn't confirmed a date for his next outing just yet.

UP NEXT

Right-handers Gavin Stone (8-2, 3.04 ERA) and Erick Fedde (5-2, 3.05 ERA) pitch on Wednesday night in the series finale. Stone is 7-1 with a 2.18 ERA in his last 10 starts for Los Angeles. Fedde is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA in four June starts for Chicago.

