Shohei Ohtani makes Dodgers franchise history against White Sox

Shohei Ohtani made Dodger history in front of the White Sox's first sold-out crowd of the season at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday.

With a second consecutive first-inning home run, he has marked his 10th consecutive game with an RBI. That's a franchise record for Ohtani, who now has hit four RBIs against the White Sox in this three-game series.

Shohei Ohtani’s home run vs. the White Sox on Wednesday set a Dodgers’ franchise record of 10 straight games with an RBI

He nailed down his ninth straight game with an RBI on Tuesday, making him the fifth Dodger to accomplish that feat. He's the first Dodgers player to check off that box since Matt Kemp, who did it between the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

"Just really swinging at pitches that I'm supposed to swing at within the zone and making sure that I'm laying off pitches outside the zone," Ohtani said through an interpreter Tuesday, via CBS Sports.

The White Sox are finishing up their home series against the Dodgers on Wednesday night on NBC Sports Chicago.

