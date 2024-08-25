Trending
MLB News

Skubal earns 15th win as the Tigers hand the White Sox their 99th loss with a 13-4 victory

By The Associated Press

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

CHICAGO (AP) -- Tarik Skubal earned his major league-leading 15th win, and the Detroit Tigers handed the Chicago White Sox their 99th loss with a 13-4 victory on Saturday night.

Matt Vierling, Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry homered for Detroit, which won for the third time in four games. Keith and Jake Rogers each had three RBIs, and Vierling scored three times.

Skubal (15-4) struck out eight in five innings. He was charged with three runs and eight hits.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Corey Julks had three hits for the White Sox, who moved closer to setting a franchise record for most losses in a season. Chicago dropped a club-worst 106 games in 1970.

The major league record for most losses in a season belongs to the Cleveland Spiders, who went 20-134 in 1899. The 1962 New York Mets hold the modern record of 120 losses.

Ky Bush (0-3) yielded five runs and eight hits in three innings for Chicago in his fourth career start.

The White Sox fell to 3-10 under interim manager Grady Sizemore, who replaced the fired Pedro Grifol on Aug. 8.

White Sox News

MLB News 23 hours ago

Matt Vierling drives in 2 runs to power the Tigers to a 4-2 win over the White Sox

MLB News Aug 21

Korey Lee, Lenyn Sosa deliver in the 9th as White Sox beat Giants 6-2

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

MLB News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us