SoxFest returning for fans after four-year hiatus, team announces

Children check out the scene on day one of SoxFest 2019 at the Hilton Chicago on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The White Sox are bringing back SoxFest.

After three straight years without the popular fan event, the team announced Friday that 2025 would mark its anticipated return. The fest will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series and the 125th anniversary of the White Sox organization.

Mark your 🗓️: Jan. 24-25, 2025 pic.twitter.com/8kt9yPZrmT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 26, 2024

Details on where and when the fest will be held have yet to be announced.

The convention was first canceled in 2021 and again in 2022 due to COVID-19-related concerns. In 2023, the team announced SoxFest would again not return "due to several factors."

"Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January," a team statement read at the time. "We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans."

In 2020, the White Sox held the convention at McCormick Place for the first time.

