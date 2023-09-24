The Chicago White Sox beat Boston Red Sox, game called before 7th inning

The Chicago White Sox captured a 3-2, rain-shortened victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The contest was halted prior to the start of the 7th inning due to rain, and with no indication of when the precipitation would stop, the game was called after six innings.

The White Sox struggled to get going offensively, but Mike Clevinger was able to keep the team within reach, and the South Siders finally broke through in the fifth inning when Elvis Andrus socked an RBI double to left, scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead.



Gavin Sheets added to that lead with a sacrifice fly to let in the sixth, scoring Eloy Jimenez and making it a 3-1 game.



The Red Sox got one back in the sixth inning on an Adam Duvall home run to center field, but that was all Boston could muster, and Mother Nature ensured that the White Sox lead would hold.



The White Sox will now head home for a six-game homestand to finish the season, starting with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

They’ll wrap up the regular season next weekend with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

