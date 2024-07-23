These White Sox players could be moved at the MLB trade deadline: Reports

The White Sox are widely expected to be the biggest sellers in MLB by the July 30 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, "They are listening on everyone."

It appears nothing's off the table for the White Sox. Multiple players are expected to be traded. But Passan did note "There is a chance Chicago holds on to one (or all) of its most valuable trade chips and moves them come the offseason."

Either way, there is a possibility for a bevy of trades from the White Sox. To that effect, here are the most likely trade candidates from the White Sox, according to multiple reports.

Garrett Crochet

As a first-year, full-time starter fresh off his first All-Star appearance, Crochet, 25, is arguably the White Sox's best asset, and therefore, most likely to be traded.

Through 20 starts (107.1 innings), Crochet is holding an excellent 3.02 ERA and .950 WHIP. His 150 strikeouts led the major leagues heading into the All-Star break. He's walked just 23 batters. Crochet won't become a free agent until the 2027 season, as he's under team control until then. This season, he's earning $800,000.

But considering he's exceeded his career-best single-season innings mark by 53 innings already, some teams are worrisome about his health. For that, some teams might try to taper their prices, according to Passan.

According to Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers are interested in Crochet, and even the potential of a massive deal including Luis Robert Jr. and Michael Kopech. Passan wrote the Orioles could get Crochet "if they desired."

Nightengale also noted the Yankees "are willing to include No. 1 prospect Spencer Jones" in a trade for Crochet. He also reports the White Sox are holding out for a bigger package from the Yankees and others, which points to GM Chris Getz's mentality going into the busy week.

Jon Morosi noted Tuesday the Phillies are looking for rotation upgrades and they've discussed the idea of trading for Crochet, also.

Luis Robert Jr.

Robert Jr.'s value was dampened early when he suffered a hip injury that has left him to play in just 47 games this season. Still, he's an incredible talent when he's on the field, with at least four elite tools.

He's not playing phenomenally this season, batting .232 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs. But the league should know what they're getting in Robert Jr. if he can manage to stay on the field.

He has four more seasons (including 2024) left on his contract. The last two seasons of his contract are club options, giving a potential new franchise some control if they decide to part ways with him in the future.

As aforementioned, the Dodgers are interested in doing a massive trade package including the centerfielder. But Passan wrote "There is no better fit than Philadelphia and Robert," as the Phillies are desperate for an impact centerfielder as they make another run toward the playoffs.

Erick Fedde

Fedde, 31, revamped his career in the KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) as he won the league's MVP award with the NC Dinos. In returning to MLB, he's put on an absolute clinic on the mound for the White Sox this season.

Fedde owns a 2.98 ERA and 1.113 WHIP through 20 starts (117.2 innings). This season, he's slated to bring in $7.5 million as part of the two-year, $15 million deal he signed with the White Sox last offseason. He's slated to make the same $7.5 million next season before becoming a free agent in 2026.

According to Nightengale, the Cardinals "have strong interest" in Fedde. The Athletic reported one week ago the Orioles and Braves are likely landing spots for the right-hander, also.

Tommy Pham

The White Sox picked up Pham, 36, a couple of weeks into the 2024 season. Since then, he's torn it up at the plate, batting .269 with a .724 OPS, five home runs and 18 RBIs. Most impressively, he's crossed home plate 33 times himself this season.

This season, Pham is making $2.5 million from the White Sox. He'll become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, making him a strong rental option for teams who need outfield and hitting help.

There was thought the Phillies had at least some interest in Pham but Nightengale reported they're shying away from him. Back on July 17, NY Post's Jon Heyman reported the Royals are thought of to have some interest in Pham.

Michael Kopech

The White Sox moved Kopech, 28, back to the bullpen after two trial seasons as a full-time starter. Kopech struggled with injuries and maintaining velocity on the bump as a starter.

As he's relegated back to the bullpen, his velocity has gone up tremendously. In 42 appearances this season, Kopech is holding a 4.85 ERA and 1.336 WHIP. He's struck out 57 batters while walking 23. He also threw the franchise's second immaculate inning ever, tossing a perfect nine pitches against the Twins.

Kopech and the White Sox avoided arbitration this past offseason, agreeing to a $3 million deal for the 2024 season. He has one more year in arbitration before becoming a free agent in 2026, again, making him a strong rental candidate.

Kopech is one of the pieces the Dodgers have shown interest in crafting a huge exchange for, including Crochet and Robert Jr. Heyman reported one week ago that Kopech should find a new home at the deadline, also.

Some honorable mentions for White Sox players who have the potential to be dealt include Andrew Vaughn, Paul DeJong, John Brebbia and Tanner Banks, all according to Passan.

