The White Sox appear geared for a firesale for the second consecutive trade deadline this season.

According to The Athletic, multiple White Sox players will garner interest from several clubs around the league. One name, in particular, is reportedly receiving interest from three clubs.

"It appears veteran starter Erick Fedde is the White Sox player most likely to be traded, with the Cardinals, Orioles and Braves as the most likely landing spots," Jim Bowden wrote on Thursday.

Fedde's taken a huge leap in his MLB career after spending the 2023 season in Korea with the KBO. There, he won the league's MVP award on the NC Dinors, launching his career back to MLB.

Now, with the White Sox, he's entirely reshaped his career with a stellar season on the bump. Through 19 starts (111.1 innings), Fedde holds an impeccable 2.99 ERA and 1.132 WHIP.

He's struck out 99 batters while walking 30. His pitching record of 7-3 is outstanding for a White Sox team with the worst record in MLB.

Fedde makes an invaluable asset for GM Chris Getz, who signed him to a two-year deal worth $15 million during the offseason. Fedde represents one of the White Sox's most valuable assets they can flip for prospects come July 30.

Of course, Fedde isn't the only South Side player rumored on the trade block.

According to the report, Luis Robert Jr. has been linked to the Phillies, Dodgers, Giants and Mariners. All-Star starter Garrett Crochet's name has been attached to the Dodgers, Padres and Astros.

Interestingly enough, Andrew Vaughn "could end up" with the Mariners or Astros past the trade deadline. Michael Kopech is "expected to don a new uniform" after the deadline, also, via the report.

The White Sox appear geared for a busy trade deadline. But that doesn't mean they have to make any moves, even if it seems any player on their roster is available for trade.

Like the Dylan Cease trade, Getz will likely want to "win" any trade that comes his way. That means he likely won't pull the trigger unless he and the organization see the return as a home run.

Stay tuned, as the July 30 trade deadline is nearing.

