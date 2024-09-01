Top White Sox pitching prospect Jairo Iriarte called up

The Chicago White Sox have brought up the top right-handed pitcher in their farm system, recalling Jairo Iriarte from Double-A Birmingham as MLB rosters expand.

The White Sox also recalled outfielder Zach DeLoach from Triple-A Charlotte prior to their Sunday game against the New York Mets.

Iriarte is the second pitcher the White Sox acquired in the Dylan Cease trade to be called up to the big leagues this season, joining Drew Thorpe in that category.

He is currently the No. 5 prospect in the White Sox system according to MLB Pipeline, and is the top-ranked right-handed pitcher in the system. He has posted a 3.60 ERA in 22 games this season, with a 4-7 record and 116 strikeouts in 120 innings of work for the Barons.

DeLoach is slashing .285/.372/.406 in 355 at-bats with the Knights this season, with six home runs and 54 RBI’s to his credit. He has appeared in nine games with the White Sox, with three hits and an RBI this season.

