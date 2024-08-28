Tuesday's White Sox-Rangers game goes into a rain delay. Here's what we know

Update: Tuesday's White Sox-Rangers game has been suspended due to inclement weather. Click here for more information.

Tuesday's White Sox-Rangers game entered into a rain delay four pitches into the game.

There is currently no timetable for a return to the field.

WEATHER UPDATE: Unexpected storms formed over the ballpark. Rain and storms are expected to remain in the area of the ballpark for the next few hours. Stay tuned for updates. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 28, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Chicago area, with wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour and large hail possible.

All of northeast Illinois, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties are included in the watch area. Kenosha County in Wisconsin, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, are also included.

According to the National Weather Service, storms that develop Wednesday could produce scattered hail up to two inches, or roughly the size of a chicken egg, is possible, as are dangerous wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour.

Frequent lightning and heavy rain are also possible with any storms that develop.

