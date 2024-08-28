Trending
Tuesday's White Sox-Rangers game goes into a rain delay. Here's what we know

The game went into a rain delay in the first inning

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday's White Sox-Rangers game entered into a rain delay four pitches into the game.

There is currently no timetable for a return to the field.

MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire Chicago area with gusty winds, egg-size hail possible

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Chicago area, with wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour and large hail possible.

All of northeast Illinois, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties are included in the watch area. Kenosha County in Wisconsin, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, are also included.

According to the National Weather Service, storms that develop Wednesday could produce scattered hail up to two inches, or roughly the size of a chicken egg, is possible, as are dangerous wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour.

Frequent lightning and heavy rain are also possible with any storms that develop.

Check back to this story for more updates.

