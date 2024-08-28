Tuesday's White Sox-Rangers game suspended due to inclement weather. Here's what we know

Tuesday night's White Sox-Rangers game at Guaranteed Rate Field has been suspended, the team announced after a rain delay that lasted over 90 minutes.

The game will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. (CT). The second game will start approximately 30-45 minutes after the end of the first game; the second game will not start earlier than 7:10 p.m. (CT).

Garrett Crochet threw four pitches on Tuesday before the grounds crew rolled the tarp on the field because of the rain. Unfortunately, Crochet's start is scrapped. Chris Flexen will start the suspended game on Wednesday. The second game's starter for the White Sox remains TBD, but indications are it will be a bullpen game, according to Sox Machine's James Fegan.

Fans with tickets initially for tomorrow's 7:10 p.m. game can attend both games of the doubleheader. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their accounts for game tickets and parking.

