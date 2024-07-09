Tuesday's White Sox-Twins game could be affected by excessive showers, possible flooding

Tuesday's Chicago White Sox game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field may be affected by storms.

Remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Beryl were moving northward towards the Chicago area early Tuesday, bringing the chance of flash flooding and heavy rain to the region.

Chicago's southern counties and parts of Northwest Indiana were expected to get hit hardest by the impacts, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with waves of heavy rain set to continue throughout the day. Showers were expected to last through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning, Roman added.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through 1 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Cook, Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois, as well as in Lake, Porter, Northern La Porte and Newton Counties in Indiana. In those parts, rain rates could exceed one inch per hour, the NWS warned.

The City of Chicago also warned of Beryl's remnants, telling residents to "brace" for potential flooding and excessive rainfall through Wednesday.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., but if the game is postponed, the White Sox and Twins will play a straight doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m.

NBC Sports Chicago will provide updates as they are made available.

