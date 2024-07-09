Tuesday's White Sox-Twins game at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced ahead of the game.

The White Sox will play a doubleheader on Wednesday to make up the game. The first game will begin as regularly scheduled at 1:10 p.m. (CT). The second game will begin 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Parking lots will open at 11:10 a.m. and gates at 11:40 a.m. Fans with tickets and parking for tomorrow's originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Before the game, manager Pedro Grifol told the media "It doesn't look promising" to play on Tuesday night.

Remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Beryl were moving northward towards the Chicago area early Tuesday, bringing the chance of flash flooding and heavy rain to the region.

Chicago's southern counties and parts of Northwest Indiana were expected to get hit hardest by the impacts, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with waves of heavy rain set to continue throughout the day. Showers were expected to last through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning, Roman added.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch went into effect Tuesday afternoon through 1 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Cook, Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois, as well as in Lake, Porter, Northern La Porte and Newton Counties in Indiana. In those parts, rain rates were expected to exceed one inch per hour, the NWS warned.

The City of Chicago also warned of Beryl's remnants, telling residents to "brace" for potential flooding and excessive rainfall through Wednesday.

NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast both games of the twin bill on Wednesday.

