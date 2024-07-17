Two teams ‘thought to have some interest' in Tommy Pham: Report

With the MLB trade deadline inching closer, the stove is starting to heat up with rumors flying around the league.

The White Sox are believed to be gearing up for a potential, major sell-off come July 30. And one of the players they signed during the season, Tommy Pham, is reportedly garnering interest in the trade market.

"The Phillies and Royals are thought to have some interest in Pham as they search for an outfielder while the Mariners and Pirates also seek bats," NY Post's Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday.

The White Sox signed Pham, 36, on April 16, just a couple of weeks into the season. They signed the outfielder to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with $1.5 million in incentives. It's actually to Pham's benefit he is traded, as he would receive a $500,000 assignment bonus if he is dealt.

Pham has been a spark for a White Sox team that owns the league's worst record, and a historic 70 losses heading into the All-Star break. Pham is batting .264 this season with a .706 OPS. He's hit four home runs and knocked in 16 runs while scoring 31 of his own.

He's been a strong plug-and-play outfielder, having played every outfield spot this season. He's also hit at the top of the batting order, flexing his ability to get on base and create runs on the basepath.

Pham isn't the only White Sox player potentially on the trade block this season. Heyman reports both Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. "have a decent chance to be dealt." And they're "even likelier" to trade Erick Fedde, who has three interested suitors, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Heyman also reports the White Sox should find new homes for Paul DeJong and Michael Kopech.

