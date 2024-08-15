Trending
MLB News

Umpire calls rare, near-perfect game in Sox vs. Yankees game

You have to give home plate umpire Gabe Morales his flowers for his performance in Tuesday's game between the White Sox and Yankees

By Tori Rubinstein

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Umpiring is a thankless job. You catch all of the heat when you fail and none of the praise for succeeding.

In fact, if you work 30 years as a major league umpire and no one knows your name, you did a damn good job.

Of course, most jobs have a relatively low threshold for failure. But humans are entitled to mistakes. The difference is that you probably won't get death threats for inputting the wrong number on a excel spread sheet.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So while it's safe to assume umpires have thick skin, it wouldn't kill us to give the boys in blue a pat on the back every once in a while when they deliver a special performance.

Umpire Gabe Morales called 99.4% of taken pitches accurately in Tuesday's White Sox game against the Yankees. Out of 174 pitches taken, Morales missed just one, singular call on a pitch that barely caught the bottom of the batter's box.

To put it into context, only one umpire, Pat Hoberg (who is currently suspended amid gambling allegations), has called a perfect game since Ump Scorecards started tracking games. That legendary performance took place in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series.

White Sox News

MLB News 1 hour ago

White Sox to place 10 percent discount on 2025 tickets: Reports

MLB News 22 hours ago

Soto has 1st career 3-homer game as Yankees beat White Sox 4-1 behind Cortes

Morales shouldn't get used to making headlines, though. News stories about umpires are rarely this kind.

This article tagged under:

MLB News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us