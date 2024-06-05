Trending
MLB News

WATCH: Corey Julks' first-pitch bomb kick-starts second Crosstown Classic game

The White Sox outfielder nailed Jameson Taillon's first pitch of the game

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

After falling painfully short from the first Crosstown Classic game on Tuesday, 7-6, there's really only one way to give the White Sox a jolt back into the coveted Chicago series.

A first-pitch bomb.

That's what White Sox outfielder Corey Julks delivered against Jameson Taillon from the first pitch of the game.

White Sox' Corey Julks homered on the first pitch of Wednesday's game vs. the Cubs

The Cubs quickly tied up the game in the second inning on a fielder's choice from Nico Hoerner that scored Christopher Morel.

