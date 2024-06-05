After falling painfully short from the first Crosstown Classic game on Tuesday, 7-6, there's really only one way to give the White Sox a jolt back into the coveted Chicago series.

A first-pitch bomb.

That's what White Sox outfielder Corey Julks delivered against Jameson Taillon from the first pitch of the game.

The Cubs quickly tied up the game in the second inning on a fielder's choice from Nico Hoerner that scored Christopher Morel.

