Korey Lee, the rookie catcher for the White Sox, cranked a ball into left field for his first career major league home run.

Lee's home run gave the White Sox a 5-0 lead over the Kansas City Royals early during their Tuesday night contest.

Korey Lee's first MLB home run, ladies and gentleman! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tOk4Py8gV0 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 5, 2023

The White Sox acquired Lee, 25, from the Houston Astros in exchange for Kendall Graveman. The White Sox dealt the right-handed reliever, along with five other pitchers, during a deadline selloff.

So far, Lee has struggled in the major leagues. He's batting under .100 in 28 at-bats since joining the White Sox.

Hopefully, his long ball against the Royals lifts him out of the slump.

