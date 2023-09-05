Korey Lee, the rookie catcher for the White Sox, cranked a ball into left field for his first career major league home run.
Lee's home run gave the White Sox a 5-0 lead over the Kansas City Royals early during their Tuesday night contest.
The White Sox acquired Lee, 25, from the Houston Astros in exchange for Kendall Graveman. The White Sox dealt the right-handed reliever, along with five other pitchers, during a deadline selloff.
So far, Lee has struggled in the major leagues. He's batting under .100 in 28 at-bats since joining the White Sox.
Hopefully, his long ball against the Royals lifts him out of the slump.