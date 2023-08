The White Sox hit three home runs in five batters against Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn and Oscar Colas were the three to hit home runs. Robert Jr. became the first White Sox center fielder to hit 30 home runs in a season with his homer.

The first center fielder in White Sox history with a 30-home run season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/55n6Ui1SXx — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 5, 2023

VAUGHN GOES YARD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tc2FI9QqS8 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 5, 2023

3 HOME RUNS in 5 BATTERS ‼ pic.twitter.com/3GMkd5yTJW — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

