Watch: ‘White Sox Talk Podcast' delivers live reactions to Pedro Grifol firing

The Chicago White Sox released a statement Thursday announcing the firing of manager Pedro Grifol after multiple record-setting losing streaks this season.

Chuck Garfien and Ryan McGuffey will react live on the 'White Sox Talk Podcast' at 12 p.m. CT after general manager Chris Getz speaks to the media. Tune in here or in the player below.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The move comes on an off-day for the White Sox, who recently lost 21 games in a row during a streak that matched the longest such run in American League history.

“As we all recognize, our team’s performance this season has been disappointing on many levels,” said Chris Getz, White Sox senior vice president/general manager, in a statement. “Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day. These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunately, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team.”

Grifol posted a record of 89-190 as White Sox manager, with the team struggling to a 28-89 record so far this season.

The team did not immediately announce an interim manager ahead of their series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The South Siders hired Grifol, 54, to become the franchise's 42nd manager on Nov. 1, 2022. Grifol came to the White Sox with a wealth of experience from wearing several hats. He joined the Royals in 2013, coaching through their minor league system. He was also an assistant batting coach and a catching instructor. He became the team's bench coach in 2020.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.