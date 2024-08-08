When will the White Sox hire a new manager? Chris Getz shares timeline

With the White Sox announcing Thursday their dismissal of manager Pedro Grifol, all eyes on the South Side move to the changes incoming to the team.

For now, major league coach Grady Sizemore will serve as the interim manager for the club. Doug Sisson will serve as the team's bench coach, Justin Jirschele as the third base coach and Mike Gellinger as assistant hitting coach for the remainder of the season, replacing the likes of Charlie Montoyo, Eddie Rodriguez and Mike Tosar, respectively.

The White Sox will get a "head start" on their managerial search. But when will the White Sox make the hire?

"We want to be as thorough as possible and make sure that we find the right person to lead this organization," general manager Chris Getz said. "Doing it now gives us a head start in getting organized. Start having conversations with people inside and outside the organization to figure out what is the best fit for us.

"I certainly anticipate naming the new manager after the conclusion of the season."

Still, it's difficult for Getz to say for sure. Of course, the White Sox want to get a new manager in the building as quickly as possible to start onboarding and working with the players.

On the other hand, they might have to wait for other clubs to finish up their respective seasons, especially if the White Sox wish to speak with candidates on those teams. Are the White Sox looking to hire someone after their season ends in September or after the World Series?

"Quite honestly, tough to tell, right?" Getz said. "I mean, if we get access to some of our targets it could move quicker. But you want to be respectful of clubs that are in the playoffs, and there could be candidates on those clubs. Don't want to rush into this. I still want to be as efficient as possible, but we're at the mercy of other clubs as well, so the timing at this point is still a little to be determined."

The White Sox didn't hire Grifol until after the World Series in 2022. But then, the team was under different circumstances. Then manager Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down from his position in early October. After the World Series in November, the White Sox announced they hired Grifol.

Then, the White Sox were met with a shorter timeline to make their decision. Now, the White Sox have seven weeks until their season ends. If they wait until after the World Series, they'll have closer to 12 weeks to make their decision.

