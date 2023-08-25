The White Sox canceled their "I Love 90s Tour" concert due to "technical difficulties," the scoreboard in center field announced following the White Sox' loss to the Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The cancellation comes amid reports of a potential shooting, according to NBC Chicago.

"Attention Fans. Due to technical issues, tonight's postgame concert has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Fans holding on-field passes will receive a refund to the original purchaser's credit card."

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc were slated to perform after the game for those in attendance.

A police source told NBC Chicago a shooting occurred inside the park at around 8:45 p.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.

