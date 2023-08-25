Trending
MLB News

White Sox 90s-themed concert canceled due to ‘technical difficulties' amid shooting reports

Vanilla Ice and Rob Base were scheduled to perform for the team's 90s night

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The White Sox canceled their "I Love 90s Tour" concert due to "technical difficulties," the scoreboard in center field announced following the White Sox' loss to the Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The cancellation comes amid reports of a potential shooting, according to NBC Chicago.

"Attention Fans. Due to technical issues, tonight's postgame concert has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Fans holding on-field passes will receive a refund to the original purchaser's credit card."

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc were slated to perform after the game for those in attendance.

A police source told NBC Chicago a shooting occurred inside the park at around 8:45 p.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.

White Sox News

MLB News 1 hour ago

Allen homers and drives in career-high 5 as Athletics pound White Sox 12-4

White Sox 11 hours ago

WATCH: Fan makes incredible catch at White Sox game without spilling nachos

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

MLB News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us