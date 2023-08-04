White Sox acquire 2 minor league pitchers from Dodgers in exchange for international slot money

In a post-MLB trade deadline deal, the Chicago White Sox announced that they acquired minor league right-handed pitchers Aldrín Batista and Máximo Martínez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for international slot money.

Despite coming after the Aug. 1 deadline, the deal was possible as trades that involve players who did not spend time on a 40-man roster during the season remain eligible to be dealt.

Batista, a 20-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, is in his second season of professional ball, with 10 games in the Arizona Complex League this season following 13 games in the Dominican Summer League in 2022.

This year, Batista has 15 walks and 54 strikeouts across 39 innings of work, starting in seven of his 10 appearances.

As for the 19-year-old Martínez, the organizational move follows three seasons of appearances in the Dodgers organization, the last two of which were in the Arizona Complex League.

In 23 games and 19 starts in professional ball so far, Martínez has posted 34 walks and 55 strikeouts in 59.2 innings, notably surrendering only two home runs.

Martínez was originally acquired by the Dodgers as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela in January 2021.

