White Sox acquire ‘catcher of the future' in Edgar Quero

Following the 10-7 loss to the Cubs, the White Sox announced they had reached a deal with the Los Angels, sending Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez out west. In return, the Sox acquired left-handed pitcher Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero.

During White Sox Post Game Live, host Chuck Garfien said Quero "looks to be the catcher of the future for the White Sox."

Ozzie Guillen echoed those sentiments and took it one step further.

"He might be the next year catcher," Guillen said. "Listen, I don't care, I'll bring this kid here. You're going to play in the big leagues. You're going to be 0-for40, 0-for-100, 0-for-a-year, but you're going to be catching catcher, catcher, catcher."

While that may not be the plan the White Sox have for Quero, there is a reason why they are high on him.

Quero was the Angels' second-best prospect and ranked No. 65 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. The 20-year-old switch-hitter was named MVP of the California League last season as well as the Angels' Minor League Player of the Year. In Single-A, Quero hit 17 home runs to go along with 73 walks and 93 strikeouts in 111 games.

There is definite excitement with Quero but the White Sox are not going to rush him or the other prospect they got in the trade, Ky Bush.

"Certainly not going to rush the development," General Manager Rick Hahn said. "Gonna let them go at their own pace."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.