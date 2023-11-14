White Sox add two arms to the 40-man roster

The Chicago White Sox announced that they have selected the contracts of left-handed pitcher Jake Eder from Class AA Birmingham and right-handed pitcher Cristian Mena from Class AAA Charlotte.

Eder, 24, was acquired by the White Sox from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infielder Jake Burger at the 2023 trade deadline on Aug. 1. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound southpaw is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 5 prospect in the White Sox system and the No. 8 LH pitching prospect in all of baseball. He has gone 5-11 with a 3.80 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 29 starts over two minor seasons. He missed all of 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Mena, 20, went 8-7 with a 4.85 ERA and 156 strikeouts over 27 combined starts for the Birmingham Barons and Charlotte Knights last season, ranking first in the White Sox organization in strikeouts, innings pitched and starts.

After signing with the White Sox as an international free agent in 2019, the San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican Republic native has gone 11-17 with a 4.97 ERA and 344 strikeouts in 64 games over three minor league seasons. He is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the White sox organization by MLB.com

