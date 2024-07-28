White Sox make American League history with another 14-game losing streak

The Chicago White Sox have now lost 14 games in a row after falling to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, and the team has yet again made history in a way they’d have preferred not to.

The team’s currently losing streak is incredibly their second run of 14 consecutive losses this season, tying their single-season record for longest skid.

The Sox will have a chance to end that streak on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, but they still hold a dubious honor in the 124-year history of the American League.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to Stathead, the White Sox are now the only team in American League history to have two 14-game losing streaks in the same season, and are only the second team in MLB history to achieve the feat, joining the 1935 Boston Braves.

The White Sox are now 27-81 on the season, meaning they would have to win 54 straight games to have a .500 record on the year. They are also now on pace for just 41 wins, which would be an MLB record for fewest victories in a 162-game season.

Finally, in a bit of a punch to the gut, even if the White Sox tossed out their two 14-game losing streaks, they would still have a record of 27-53, which would still give them the worst winning percentage in Major League Baseball.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.