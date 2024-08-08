The White Sox named major league coach Grady Sizemore the team's interim manager after dismissing Pedro Grifol on Thursday. The move comes with a flurry of other coaching staff changes.

Along with manager Grifol, the White Sox also dismissed bench coach Charlie Montoyo, third base coach Eddie Rodriguez and assistant hitting coach Mike Tosar.

In their places, the White Sox announced Sizemore as interim manager, Doug Sisson as bench coach, Justin Jirschele as third base coach and Mike Gellinger as assistant hitting coach for the remainder of the season.

Sizemore, 42, is currently serving his first season as a major league coach with the White Sox. Before joining the White Sox, Sizemore was a minor-league instructor in the Guardians organization and a coach with the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks in 2023.

Sizemore had a strong major league career that saw him earn three All-Star nods, two Gold Glove awards and one Silver Slugger. He played the majority of his career with the Guardians (then Indians), playing eight seasons between 2004-11. He hit .256 for his career and held a .806 OPS. Sizemore hit 150 home runs and 581 RBIs from 1,101 career games.

Sisson, 60, is in his seventh season as the field coordinator for the White Sox's player development system. He also worked as the Sox outfield/baserunning instructor from 2013-15. Sisson spent 16 seasons as a coach or instructor in four different organizations split around stints in college baseball.

Jirschele, 34, is in his eighth season as a manager in the White Sox system and second in Triple-A Charlotte. He has also served as the assistant field coordinator and a hitting coach in the Sox's system.

Gellinger, 60, is currently serving his 37th season with the White Sox. He's served his last four seasons in the Arizona Complex League team. Gellinger has worked in several roles, including a minor league manager and major league coach in 2011-12 and a computer scouting analyst from 1997-2010.

